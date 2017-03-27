Verbal altercation results in attempt...

Verbal altercation results in attempted malicious wounding with axe

On March 23 at 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8700 block of Yorkshire Lane in Manassas to investigate a domestic incident. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 65-year-old man of Manassas, and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

