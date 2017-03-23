Va. communities among 100 fastest-growing in the U.S.

Loudoun County gained more residents in 2016 than D.C., Montgomery County or Prince William County - each of which grew by thousands of people - and remains one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, according to new Census estimates released this week. The entire D.C. metropolitan area grew by more than 53,000 residents, slightly slower growth than the region experienced in 2015, but helped by a birthrate more than double the death rate.

