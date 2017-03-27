Two men arrested in connection to att...

Two men arrested in connection to attempted Dale City bank robbery

Friday Mar 24

Upon further investigation into the reported attempted bank robbery at the BB&T Bank at 13920 Noblewood Plaza in Dale City on March 22, detectives charged James Robert Moton, the driver of the car involved in the incident.

Manassas, VA

