Totally Vintage Design celebrates grand opening in Downtown Manassas

Mayor Hal Parrish and members of the Manassas City Council recently joined business owners Melissa Harris and Faye Brooks and members of the community to celebrate the new location of their retail store, Totally Vintage Design. A substantial crowd of business supporters braved the cold temperature, high winds, and snow flurries to gather inside the warm store at 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017.

