Suspect in wife slaying succumbs to injuries

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE - On March 1, the male suspect involved in the homicide of Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN , which occurred on February 17 at a residence located in the 7300 block of Forrester Ln in Manassas, died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine his exact cause of death.

