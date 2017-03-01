Suspect in wife slaying succumbs to injuries
Homicide Investigation *UPDATE - On March 1, the male suspect involved in the homicide of Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN , which occurred on February 17 at a residence located in the 7300 block of Forrester Ln in Manassas, died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine his exact cause of death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|bj
|Jan '17
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC