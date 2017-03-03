Suspect in homicide dies from self-inflicted wounds

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE* - On March 1, the male suspect involved in the homicide of Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN on February 17 died as a result of his injuries. Upon reviewing the circumstances and all evidence collected at the scene, detectives, in concurrence with the Medical Examiner's Office, have classified the death of the suspect, identified as Jose Amilcar VELIS, as a suicide.

