State issues drought watch for Loudou...

State issues drought watch for Loudoun, northern Virginia following dry months

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Loudoun Times

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a drought watch for Loudoun County, the northern Piedmont and other northern Virginia jurisdictions following "abnormally dry conditions" across the region from November through February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC