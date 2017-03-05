Smith, Miller are Prince William Clerk of Court candidates for April 18 special election
Democrat Jacqueline Smith and Republican Delegate Jackson Miller are the two candidates who will face off on for an April 18, 2017, special election. The chosen candidate will replace the late Michele McQuigg who died late last month .
