Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park placed on leave

Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Washington Post

The principal of Osbourn High School in Manassas Park has been placed on paid administrative leave, but school officials are offering no explanation. Administrators placed Cathy Benner, who was hired in 2013, on leave on March 20. Andrew Wilson, formerly an assistant principal at the high school, is leading the school on an interim basis with help from Jeff Abt, a former principal and central office administrator who retired last year.

