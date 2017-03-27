Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park placed on leave
The principal of Osbourn High School in Manassas Park has been placed on paid administrative leave, but school officials are offering no explanation. Administrators placed Cathy Benner, who was hired in 2013, on leave on March 20. Andrew Wilson, formerly an assistant principal at the high school, is leading the school on an interim basis with help from Jeff Abt, a former principal and central office administrator who retired last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad wolf public house
|5 hr
|customer
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Guest
|4
|bj
|Mar 14
|Robbie
|3
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar 6
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Pancho villa
|51
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC