Plans for VRE expansion to Haymarket crumble

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Washington Post

The Virginia Railways Express operations board voted Friday to scrap a proposed 11-mile extension of the Manassas line into western Prince William County. Had things gone according to plan, a new commuter train station would have been built in Haymarket, giving visitors a way to get to the small town 40 miles west of the nation's capital and providing residents an alternative to driving to jobs in Washington.

