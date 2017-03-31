Peter Stavros Peterson
He was born to the late Stavros and Stavroula Psarakis, in Athens, Greece. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Peterson , their three children: two daughters Stavroula Psaraki Conrad and Angela Peterson Livanos and son Steve Stavros Psarakis , all living in Virginia, and six grandchildren: Andreas and Nikitas Panayiotis Conrad, Caroline Panayiota and Maria Psarakis, living in Virginia; Kalli and Evangelos Livanos living in Athens, Greece; his niece Ioanna Angelakis, and two nephews Manolis Angelakis and Stavros Angelakis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
