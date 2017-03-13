new VRE board set to reject rail link...

new VRE board set to reject rail link to Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board is set to vote Friday to move forward with plans to expand the rail yard and station at the existing Broad Run stop in Bristow instead of extending commuter rail service farther west. The vote would set aside a more expensive project to extend the Manassas Line to Gainesville, which Prince William County leaders believe would have spurred more economic development for the county and would have pulled slightly more traffic off Interstate 66 and U.S. Routes 50 and 29 than the Broad Run project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC