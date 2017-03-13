new VRE board set to reject rail link to Gainesville

The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board is set to vote Friday to move forward with plans to expand the rail yard and station at the existing Broad Run stop in Bristow instead of extending commuter rail service farther west. The vote would set aside a more expensive project to extend the Manassas Line to Gainesville, which Prince William County leaders believe would have spurred more economic development for the county and would have pulled slightly more traffic off Interstate 66 and U.S. Routes 50 and 29 than the Broad Run project.

