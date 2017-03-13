new Va. man stole, crashed snowplow t...

new Va. man stole, crashed snowplow truck

A Manassas man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a snowplow truck, crashing into another car and fleeing the scene. At around 7 p.m. Monday, Manassas City police officers witnessed a hit-and-run involving the truck near the intersection of Centerville Road and Liberia Avenue.

