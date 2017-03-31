Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz

Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz, age 92, of Woodbridge, VA passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her residence. She was born on April 16, 1924 in Piura, Peru the daughter of the late Jose Mercedes Renteria Correa and Rosa Julia Seminario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad wolf public house Thu customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar 28 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC