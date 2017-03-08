Manassas gives teen facing life-threatening surgery 2 great rides
Before a 15-year-old Osbourn High School Student goes into a surgery that will be the fight of his life, the Manassas City Fire Department helped him check off some items on his bucket list. Today, Jamie Martinez got a ride in a ladder truck operated by the city fire department and was later taken to Manassas Regional Airport where he was given a helicopter ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar 6
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|bj
|Jan '17
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC