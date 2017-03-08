Manassas gives teen facing life-threa...

Manassas gives teen facing life-threatening surgery 2 great rides

Before a 15-year-old Osbourn High School Student goes into a surgery that will be the fight of his life, the Manassas City Fire Department helped him check off some items on his bucket list. Today, Jamie Martinez got a ride in a ladder truck operated by the city fire department and was later taken to Manassas Regional Airport where he was given a helicopter ride.

