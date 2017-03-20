Manassas City police seeking information on BB gun vandal
Vandalism to Auto On March 16, 2017, Manassas City Police met with two different residents for two separate reports of vandalisms to auto. In each incident, the reporting party told officers that sometime during the overnight hours of March 15, a window on his vehicle had been shattered by something that appeared consistent with a BB pellet.
