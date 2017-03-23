Man previously sought for aggravated ...

Man previously sought for aggravated sexual battery arrested

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

Aggravated Sexual Battery *ARREST - On March 21, Eduyn Misael BELTRAN-ROMERO turned himself into police without incident at the Adult Detention Center in Manassas. The accused was wanted for a sexual assault which occurred at a residence in Dumfries in July of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC