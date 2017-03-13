Guard Members Aid First Responders During East Coast Storm
Virginia Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 266th Military Police Company prepare vehicles for possible snow response operations in Manassas, Va., March 13, 2017. Virginia National Guard photo Virginia Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 266th Military Police Company prepare vehicles for possible snow response operations in Manassas, Va., March 13, 2017.
