F&B Concrete relocates headquarters to the city of Manassas

Thursday Mar 30

We are excited to announce that F&B Concrete, LLC has moved its corporate headquarters to the City of Manassas. Established in 1998 in the City of Manassas Park, F&B Concrete has proven itself to be one of the most professional and specialized commercial concrete construction contractors in the area.

