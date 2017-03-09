Everything is New Here explores history from a local perspective
Did Washington sleep in Prince William County? Did Dumfries play a part in Confederate Colonel John Mosby's famous Christmas raids of 1862? Who were the "Courageous Four" of Prince William County schools? How did a devastating fire change the young town of Manassas? How did Marines of the area face the onslaught of World War I? Everything is New Here, a March 25 Prince William County/Manassas history symposium, will answer these questions and offer attendees a chance to explore historical events from a local perspective. The one-day symposium, sponsored by the Prince William County Historic Preservation Division, the Manassas Museum, the Prince William County Historical Commission, and Historic Prince William, has a few spaces still open.
