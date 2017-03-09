EMSI Engineering relocates to Manassa...

EMSI Engineering relocates to Manassas Park

22 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

EMSI Engineering Inc. has relocated their headquarters from the Chamber building in Manassas to the City of Manassas Park. EMSI is an architectural and engineering company established in Manassas, Virginia in 1987 and offers comprehensive consultation in testing and inspections, geotechnical and environmental engineering, surveying, civil engineering, architectural, project management, and interior design.

