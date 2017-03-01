Dumfries attorney announces run for circuit court clerk in special election
Dumfries attorney Jackie Smith formally announced Tuesday her second run for Prince William's 31st Circuit Court Clerk, a post left vacant by the unexpected Feb. 16 death of Michele McQuigg, who had held the office since 2008.
