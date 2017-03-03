Disposal company awards Manassas neig...

Disposal company awards Manassas neighborhood grant

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Potomac Local

The Cannon Ridge Homes Association received a Try it Grant of $1,000 awarded to them this afternoon. The grant is to develop communication and outreach materials for their diverse community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mon Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb 12 Pancho villa 51
bj Jan '17 Robbie 2
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC