Dear BBC One dad, we feel your pain

Dear BBC One dad, we feel your pain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

There was an unexpected, and adorable, distraction for Professor Robert Kelly when he was being interviewed live about South Korea on BBC News. There was an unexpected, and adorable, distraction for Professor Robert Kelly when he was being interviewed live about South Korea on BBC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj 8 hr Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb 12 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC