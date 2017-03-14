Dear BBC One dad, we feel your pain
There was an unexpected, and adorable, distraction for Professor Robert Kelly when he was being interviewed live about South Korea on BBC News. There was an unexpected, and adorable, distraction for Professor Robert Kelly when he was being interviewed live about South Korea on BBC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|8 hr
|Robbie
|3
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar 6
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC