Chief medical examiner: Toddler's cau...

Chief medical examiner: Toddler's cause of death undetermined, can't rule out natural causes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Fauquier.com

Attorneys defending Joaquin Shadow Rams, a Manassas man accused of drowning his 15-month-old son for insurance money, presented two medical experts who testified this week in Prince William Circuit Court that natural causes cannot be ruled out of the toddler's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad wolf public house 10 hr customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar 28 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC