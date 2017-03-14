Bingo mixed with aerobics keeps seniors active during winter months
Cold temperatures and wintry weather conditions can make it difficult to go outside or to take regular shopping trips and excursions. The Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center near Manassas recognizes this can be a problem and works to keep their residents active and engaged on gray winter days.
