ALDI stores in Manassas, Woodbridge closing for renovations

Friday Mar 17

"With more people shopping its grocery stores than ever before, ALDI today announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores, with an extensive plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 US stores by 2020." ALDI recently opened a new store outside Dumfries.

