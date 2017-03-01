Additional suspect for previous strong armed robbery arrested
Strong Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST - On February 27, Jesse James WYRICK, the second suspect wanted for a robbery which occurred in the area of Hoadly Rd and Apollo Dr in Woodbridge on February 1, turned himself into police without incident.
