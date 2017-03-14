'A Day Without A Woman' coincides wit...

'A Day Without A Woman' coincides with International Women's Day theme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Bosco Murangira, the director in charge of women empowerment, at Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, says that the Ministry is working hard to ensure women empowerment is taken to the next level. "Everyone here stands in solidarity with women who can't strike".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj Tue Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar 6 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC