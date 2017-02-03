Woman bitten, hotel room ransacked
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] - On February 1 at 4:11AM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 10600 block of Automotive Dr in Manassas to investigate a disorderly person. When officers arrived, officers made contact with a 29-year-old woman of Manassas who stated that an acquaintance bit her on the head then ransacked one of the hotel rooms.
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec '16
|Alabama Slammer
|1
