Two caught, 3 still wanted in Manassas-area home invasion

On February 11, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified five suspects involved in a home invasion which occurred at a residence located in the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas on January 22. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for their arrests. On February 13, detectives located and arrested two of the suspects, identified as Elliot On January 22 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas to investigate a home invasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.