Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami wins trust vote but stares at instability

AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member legislative assembly and Palaniswami, who claims to have support of 123 MLAs, is seeking the confidence vote as directed by governor Vidyasagar Rao. The end came tamely after DMK's 88 members, who were present were ordered to be evicted by Speaker P. Dhanapal after they indulged in a ruckus.

