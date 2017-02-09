Prince William, Manassas partner for ...

Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history

On Saturday, March 25, the Prince William County Historic Preservation Division is co-hosting a day-long history symposium with the Manassas Museum, Historic Prince William, and the Prince William County Historic Commission. Join us for an educational and interesting Symposium that will highlight various local history topics that spread the breadth of the history of Prince William County and the City of Manassas.

