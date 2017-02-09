Police identify brother as second robbery suspect
Strong Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED - On February 3, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified a second suspect involved in the robbery which occurred in the area of Hoadly Road and Apollo Drive in Woodbridge on February 1. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jesse James WYRICK. Attempt to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
