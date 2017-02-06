PHOTOS: This week at the General Assembly

Del. John M. O'Bannon,MD, R-Henrico, works with his laptop at his desk during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates floor session inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, Del. Jackson Miller, R-Manassas, left, confers with House Speaker William J. Howell, R-Stafford, right, during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates floor session inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, Del.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.