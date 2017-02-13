New windshields on Manassas vehicles combat police impersonators
Police officers in Manassas City installed a new windshield on Thursday that will help combat police impersonations within the city. The windshield; created by DeAndre McKenzie of Woodbridge, will give citizens the safety and security of knowing they are being pulled over by an actual police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC