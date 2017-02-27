New owner plans major improvements at Sudley Tower

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in McLean said Monday that the new owner of Sudley Tower in Manassas plans major improvements to the building. Sudley Tower Partners LLC, which purchased the 90,497-square-foot property in late 2016 for an undisclosed price, plans to invest substantial capital in the building to increase value and occupancy levels, according to NGKF, which brokered the sale.

