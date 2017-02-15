Manassas 7-Eleven robbed Wednesday at gunpoint
At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the [7-Eleven] located at 10299 Dumfries Rd, for a report of an armed robbery. According to the store clerks, two male subjects entered the store wearing masks, and displayed a handgun demanding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC