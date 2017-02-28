Man seriously injured in explosion at Virginia home under construction
A man was seriously injured after an explosion at a home that is under construction in Manassas, Va., authorities said. It was not immediately known what caused the explosion just before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of Kahns Road, fire officials said.
