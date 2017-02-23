Latest Downtown Manassas brewery 'BadWolf Public House' a collaboration
We tipped you last month about a new brewpub coming to Downtown Manassas, by the owners of BadWolf Brewing Company and CJ Finz restaurant. The owners of BadWolf Brewing Company and CJ Finz have teamed up to bring a new homegrown restaurant & brewery to Historic Downtown Manassas - BadWolf Public House.
