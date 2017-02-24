In Arlington, the chance to own a pet...

In Arlington, the chance to own a pet lion or crocodile may soon disappear

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Washington Post

Arlington County is one of the few places in the Washington area where residents can raise monkeys, crocodiles or other unusual pets - but that cage window may be closing fast. The County Board is considering whether to make it illegal to keep wild and exotic animals - including wolves, coyotes, panthers, bears, lynx, hedgehogs, tarantulas and any snake longer than four feet - within the 26-square-mile confines of the rapidly urbanizing Northern Virginia suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb 12 Pancho villa 51
bj Jan '17 Robbie 2
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec '16 Rick 5
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC