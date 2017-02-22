Farm Brew Live getting ready for beer, live music, and 100 new employees
The owners of Farm Brew Live have a big job ahead of them: Get ready to brew 3.5 million pints of beer, but not before hiring 100 new employees . The $8 million brewery, restaurant, live music venue, and event complex represents owners Villagio Hospitality Group hope will be a destination for beer lovers, foodies, and music fans.
