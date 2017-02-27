Eastern Union Funding Arranges $4.35M Loan for Virginia Quality Inn
Eastern Union Funding arranged a $4.35-million loan with Burke & Herbert Bank to refinance the Quality Inn in Manassas, VA. Eastern Union's David Merkin and Marc Tropp represented the borrower, a local owner/operator, in the transaction.
