Eastern Union Funding Arranges $4.35M Loan for Virginia Quality Inn

Eastern Union Funding arranged a $4.35-million loan with Burke & Herbert Bank to refinance the Quality Inn in Manassas, VA. Eastern Union's David Merkin and Marc Tropp represented the borrower, a local owner/operator, in the transaction.

