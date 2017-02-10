Court records: Manassas mother left b...

Court records: Manassas mother left baby in hot car while unresponsive from opioids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Fauquier.com

Heather Diane Watson, 34, of Manassas, is accused of leaving her baby in a hot car while she was unresponsive from taking opioids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) 20 hr Pancho villa 51
bj Jan 24 Robbie 2
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
smokin sausage (Aug '16) Jan '17 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec '16 Rick 5
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC