Carlos Castro to receive Leadership Vision Award

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Fauquier.com

Carlos Castro, an alumnus of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and a nationally-recognized business leader, will receive the 2017 Leadership Vision Award at the Evening of Excellence June 16. The Leadership Vision Award is presented by Leadership Prince William and honors an individual who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas ... (more)

