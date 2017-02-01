Carlos Castro to be presented with Leadership Vision Award
Carlos Castro, an alumnus of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and a nationally recognized business leader, will receive the coveted 2017 Leadership Vision Award at the Evening of Excellence on Friday, June 16, 2017. The Leadership Vision Award is presented by Leadership Prince William and honors an individual who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park and whose leadership has had a positive impact in our community and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec '16
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC