Bealeton man arrested in Manassas for biting a woman, trashing a hotel room and assaulting an off...
Robert Leroy Reid, 35, of Bealeton, was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department Feb. 1 for allegedly biting a woman on the head, ransacking a hotel room and striking an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec '16
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC