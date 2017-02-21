Authority to replace part of water main under Sudley Manor Drive
The Prince William County Service Authority began a project to replace a small portion of water main underneath Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas on Feb. 20. Once completed, the new main will help reinforce service reliability to the area.
