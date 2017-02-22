Additional suspect still sought for Manassas home invasion

"Malicious Wounding *ARRESTS & ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED - On February 18, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for a sixth suspect, identified as Devaun Andrew JENKINS, involved in a home invasion which occurred at a residence located in the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas on January 22. On February 21, Tyreek VINING and Deangelo ROBERTSON turned themselves into police without incident. Attempts to located Rashad THOMPSON have still been unsuccessful.

