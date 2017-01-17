Work underway on new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge
Work is underway on the facade of an old Food Lion store at 13989 Noblewood Plaza, where the new ReStore will be located at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road. It is the Landlord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|bj
|Jan 11
|Robbie
|1
|smokin sausage
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec 31
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec 29
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec 27
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC